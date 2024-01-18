This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Niagara hoping recent victory over RIT springboards Purple Eagles to more notches in win column

The 2023-24 season has been one of streaks for Niagara.

Going into last week’s game against Rochester Institute of Technology, Jason Lammers’ team had a single win in its previous seven games. Just before that, Niagara had won four of five.

Lammers is hoping that a 3-1 win over then-No. 18 RIT is the start of something positive.

“Despite not getting the results we were looking for, I really liked our team, the way we were playing (in those games),” said Lammers.

“Miami (4-1 win, 3-0 loss) and Denver (5-2, 6-1 losses) challenged us in different ways. Denver especially made us spin up our game to be ready for their speed. That helped us against RIT.”

The Purple Eagles got goals from Luke Mylymok, Jay Ahearn, and Carter Randklev and a 40-save performance from goaltender Jarrett Fiske in the win over the Tigers.

“RIT’s a really good team,” said Lammers. “Jarrett was awesome in net, and we got some very timely goals. We were able to keep (RIT) to the outside and limit second chances.”

Fiske was part of a bit of a goaltender shuffle in Atlantic Hockey this season, with former Purple Eagle and Pittsburgh native Chad Veltri transferring to Robert Morris, former Scared Heart goalie Luke Lush moving to RIT, and Fiske transferring from American International.

“We were saddened but at the same time understand that Chad wanted to finish his career closer to home,” said Lammers of Veltri’s departure. “We saw that Jarrett was in the (transfer) portal and knew he was a great goalie.

“He’s been a fantastic addition to our team, both as a player and a person. He’s an unbelievable kid, one of our hardest workers. Our confidence in him is always very high.”

Next up for Niagara is a home-and-home series with Canisius, the next chapter in the multi-sport rivalry between the schools that goes back decades. Beginning in 2007, the rivalry became known as the “Battle of the Bridge” named after the Grand Island Bridge that lies between the schools on I-90.

Other than Air Force-Army West Point (who also play each other this weekend), this is the most intense rivalry in Atlantic Hockey.

“It’s real”, said Lammers. “It adds a level of excitement for the players and fans. We embrace it.”

But Lammers says that his team’s preparation remains the same.

“It doesn’t change,” he said. “We’re consistent in how we prepare. Our goal is to get better every day individually and collectively. We continue to grow our bond with each other and our willingness to sacrifice the ‘me’ for ‘we.’ In every game, there are races to be won and we want to win those races.”

Lammers is also hopeful that his team has turned the corner in terms of injuries, which have required players to step up into new roles.

“A goal for the second half of the season is staying healthy and getting some players back,” he said. “We’ve had some guys stepping up in different roles. One man’s injury is another man’s opportunity, and this will pay dividends in the long run.”

The Purple Eagles currently sit in ninth place, but only a six-point sweep away from a tie for fourth. Canisius is five points ahead, fresh off a 3-2 overtime win at RIT on Tuesday.

“It should be a great weekend,” said Lammers. “We’re amped up and ready to go.”