This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Holy Cross utilizing veteran players, stellar netminding as backbone to recent winning streak, renewed optimism

Last season, its second under coach Bill Riga, Holy Cross built towards a strong finish that ultimately led to an appearance in the Atlantic Hockey championship game where the Crusaders fell to Canisius, one win away from the NCAA tournament.

This season, the Crusaders wouldn’t be sneaking up on anyone, opening 4-0-1 before hitting a bit of a skid, and then recovering.

Holy Cross is currently in third place and is riding a three-game winning streak heading into a key home series with Air Force.

The Crusaders are doing it with strong goaltending and veteran leadership.

Eight Atlantic Hockey goalies are on the Richter Award watch list, tied with the NCHC for the most from any conference. Two of them are Crusaders: senior Jason Grande and junior Thomas Gale.

The duo is first and third in the league in goals-against average (Grande at 2.15 and Gale at 2.27), and second and third in save percentage (Grande at .924 and Gale at .921).

Grande was injured on December 30 against Quinnipiac but looks to possibly return this weekend.

“He’s good to go,” said Riga. “He dressed for a game last weekend. He was injured earlier this season, a different injury and Gale stepped up then and again recently.

“Going down the stretch, it’s great to have two.”

The Crusaders’ top seven scorers are juniors and seniors, led by senior Jack Ricketts (16 goals, 12 assists) and junior Liam McLinskey (10 goals, 20 assists).

Ricketts was second-team all-conference last season and is having an even better year in 2023-24.

“(Ricketts) was an unknown, coming in during COVID,” said Riga. “We’ve been trying to help him find an identity as a skater and a scorer and things really started to take hold last year. He’s been a great captain for us.”

Liam McLinskey, a transfer from Quinnipiac where Riga was an assistant for 13 years, came into his own in the postseason last year, racking up nine goals in seven games.

“At Quinnipiac, there weren’t a lot of (playing) spots,” said Riga. “Liam just needed a chance to play. He’s really blossomed. He’s played a different role for us this year, more of a playmaker, but he can score as well. Instead of 20 goals and 10 assists (last year), he’s got 10 goals and 20 assists.”

Riga also pointed to junior defenseman Matt Shatsky as a difference maker, with a goal and 18 assists.

“He’s a playmaker,” said Riga. (Last weekend) against Mercyhurst he made a beautiful 150-foot pass to McLinskey for a breakaway goal.”

While the veterans have led the way, rookies have made contributions as well, especially forwards Jack Stockfish (13 points) and Ty Gagno (10 points).

“They were injured and we didn’t have them for a few weeks and it was noticeable,” said Riga. “We’re a better team with them in the lineup.”

The Crusaders have just five games left in the regular season, hosting Air Force this weekend and then seeing action just three times over the final three weekends.