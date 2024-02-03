Hockey East suspends UConn’s Salminen, UMass Lowell’s Meehan one game each for major penalties in Feb. 2 games

Hockey East announced today that UConn sophomore forward Samu Salminen has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 14:22 of the first period on Feb. 2 against Providence.

On the play, Salminen received a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct.

Salminen is ineligible to play Feb. 3 against the Friars and is able to return to the Huskies’ lineup on Feb. 9 against Massachusetts.

Additionally, UMass Lowell senior defenseman Ben Meehan has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 4:24 of the third period on Feb. 2 against Boston College.

Meehan was assessed a five-minute major for direct contact to the head and a game misconduct on the play.

Meehan is ineligible to play Feb. 9 against Vermont and is able to return to the River Hawks’ lineup on Feb. 10 against the Catamounts.