Hockey Commissioners Association tabs Michigan’s McGroarty, Boston College’s Smith, RIT’s Scarfone men’s monthly award winners

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its monthly men’s awards for January.

Michigan sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty is the player of the month, Boston College freshman forward Will Smith is rookie of the month, and RIT senior Tommy Scarfone is goaltender of the month.

McGroarty, who served as the United States World Junior team captain that won gold in Sweden, scored in all six games as Michigan went 4-2-0 on the month and he had multiple points in five of the games. His complete line for January: 3-13-16. He had eight assists in four games against nationally ranked Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Fresh off his stint with Team USA’s gold medal-winning World Junior team, Smith returned to go 6-6-12 in six games for the Eagles, including a pair of big wins against previous No. 1 Boston University.

Scarfone went 4-2-1 in January with a 1.55 GAA and a save percentage of .950. His 209 saves were near the top of the nominated netminders.