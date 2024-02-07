Colgate’s Pais, Murphy, St. Lawrence’s Hustler, Ohio State’s Kirk earn monthly women’s hockey awards from Hockey Commissioners Association

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its monthly women’s awards for January.

St. Lawrence junior forward Abby Hustler is the player of the month, Colgate freshman forward Emma Pais is rookie of the month, and netminders Raygan Kirk, a senior from Ohio State, and Hannah Murphy, a junior from Colgate, are co-goaltenders of the month.

Hustler led a resurgence for SLU Hockey as the Saints won six in a row in a 6-3 month. Hustler led the nation with 6-13-19. SLU has kept it going with wins over highly ranked Cornell and Colgate to start February.

Pais put together 6-5-11 in a great 8-1-0 month for nationally ranked Colgate. Her goals: three when even, two on the power play, one short-handed.

Kirk played just four games but all against WCHA iron: 4-0-0, 0.75 and .957 – vs. Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. She only allowed one goal in a sweep at Minnesota.

Murphy enjoyed a 5-0-0 month in which she had a 0.64 GAA and a save percentage of .970. She had three shutouts, two against nationally ranked opponents.