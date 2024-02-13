Women’s Division I College Hockey: Colgate’s Kaltounková suspended, ‘taking time away from team’

Colgate senior forward Kristýna “Kalty” Kaltounková received a two-game suspension from ECAC Hockey that was served during the Raiders’ games on Feb. 2 and 3. Kaltounková also did not dress for Colgate’s games on Feb. 8 and 9.

Per Quinn Schmidt, Assistant Director of Athletics Communications at Colgate, Kaltounková “served a two-game suspension issued by the ECAC and has since taken some time away from the team.”

The reason for the suspension was not disclosed.

Doug Christiansen, ECAC Hockey Commissioner, replied to a request for comment with the following statement:

“ECAC Hockey holds all student-athletes, coaches, officials and league partners accountable for maintaining the highest levels of conduct. ECAC Hockey reserves the right to administer discipline when deemed appropriate. Any disciplinary actions taken by ECAC Hockey will remain confidential per league policy.”

Kaltounková is tied for fifth in the country with 49 points on 25 goals and 24 assists. In January, she broke the Colgate program record for most goals in a career – she has 82.