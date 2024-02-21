Vermont removes interim tag from Wiedler’s head coach title, also announces four-year contract extension for Catamounts bench boss

Vermont has announced that the interim title will be dropped Steve Wiedler will remain as UVM’s head men’s hockey coach.

The university and Wiedler have agreed to a four-year contract.

“Steve has done a fantastic job leading our program since taking over this summer and I have full confidence in his ability to elevate UVM Men’s Hockey back to national prominence,” said Vermont director of athletics Jeff Schulman in a statement. “Steve has shown a unique ability to motivate and connect with our student-athletes, helping them develop their full potential on the ice while ensuring that they represent the program at the highest level in the classroom and in the community.”

“Steve’s personal integrity, his authenticity, and his passion and commitment to UVM Hockey, our student-athletes, and the community have stood out to me and to his Athletic Department colleagues. I couldn’t be more excited to have Steve remain at the helm of our program.”

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to officially become the Head Coach of our UVM Men’s Hockey program,” added Wiedler. “A special thank you to President Garimella, athletic director Jeff Schulman, and associate athletic director Joe Gervais for entrusting me and the coaching staff with the leadership of our storied hockey program. On a personal note, I would really like to thank Jeff and Joe for their guidance and mentorship during my time here in Catamount Country. To our alumni and passionate fan base, we will continue to honor your unwavering support with our effort every day.

“Excited doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about this opportunity, and we will continue to raise the standard for what it means to be a Catamount on the ice, in the classroom, and within our community.”

Wiedler took over the program on an interim basis on July 18, 2023, and has led the Catamounts this season to a 12-13-3 record including three wins over ranked opponents and a current PairWise ranking of 27th in the country.

The Catamounts are on pace for their best-offensive season since 2016-17, averaging 2.75 goals per game. Their team save percentage of .908 is tied for 18th best in the NCAA, and fifth best in Hockey East. Vermont enters play this weekend tied for seventh place in Hockey East.

Five current head coaches in the department – John Becker, Rob Dow, Kristi Huizenga, Alisa Kresge and Bill Reichelt – began their careers at UVM as assistant coaches before being elevated to their current role. In total those coaches have won 30 regular season and postseason conference championships at Vermont.

In each of Wiedler’s two full seasons as an assistant coach the Catamounts have increased their win total. Last season Vermont defeated Maine in the Hockey East opening round, earning its first postseason win since 2018. He has worked with 10 NHL draft picks in his time at UVM.

Wiedler won a bronze medal with the Norwegian World Junior team at the 2022 championships. Norway had the second-best penalty kill under his leadership in the tournament.

An assistant coach from 2015 to 2018 at AIC, Wiedler earned the title of associate head coach in his final year (2019-20). His responsibilities included being the recruiting coordinator, running the penalty kill, and developing the defense. As the recruiting coordinator at AIC, Wiedler helped build the 2018-19 and 2019-20 AIC teams that won back-to-back Atlantic Hockey regular-season championships.

He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Curry prior to his time at AIC.

Wiedler also had a two-year professional playing career with the SPHL’s Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League and played collegiately at Southern Maine, graduating in 2011 as team captain with a degree in history.