Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024 Conference Tournament Central

The CHA, ECAC and NEWHA conference tournaments start this week while the ECAC and WCHA have their final weekend of regular season games. This page will update with results and brackets as they are finalized.
CHA Tournament Schedule
All games streamed on FloHockey.tv. All times Eastern.
Semifinals
Best-of-three. Third game only if necessary.
Feb. 23-25
No. 4 RIT at No. 1 Penn State – Friday 2 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
No. 3 Robert Morris at No. 2 Mercyhurst – Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Championship Game
March 2
Highest remaining seed at lowest remaining seed – Time TBD
ECAC Tournament Schedule
All games streamed on ESPN+ in the US and on StrechInternet internationally. All times Eastern.
Opening Round
Single-elimination.
Feb. 24
No. 12 Harvard at No. 5 Quinnipiac – 3 p.m.
No. 11 Union at No. 6 Yale – 3 p.m.
No. 10 Dartmouth at No. 7 Princeton – 3 p.m.
No. 9 Rensselaer at No. 8 Brown – 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Best-of-three. Third game only if necessary.
March 1-3
Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Colgate – Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
2nd lowest seed remaining at No. 2 Clarkson – Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
2nd highest seed remaining at No. 3 St. Lawrence – Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
Highest remaining seed at No. 4 Cornell – Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Single elimination.
March 8
Hosted by highest remaining seed after Quarterfinals.
Semifinal 1
Lowest Remaining Seed at Highest Remaining Seed – Saturday Time TBD
Semifinal 2
Second Lowest Remaining Seed at Second Highest Remaining Seed – Saturday Time TBD
Championship Game
March 9
Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner – Time TBD
NEWHA Conference Tournament
LIU games streamed on ESPN+. Saint Anselm games streamed on ne10now.tv. All times Eastern.
Quarterfinals
Best-of-three. Third game only if necessary.
Feb. 23-25
No. 8 St. Michael’s at No. 1 LIU – Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 7:15 p.m.
No. 7 Post at No. 2 Saint Anselm – Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
No. 6 Assumption at No. 3 Stonehill – Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 Franklin Pierce at No. 4 Sacred Heart – Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
Semifinals
March 2
Semifinal 1
Lowest Remaining Seed at Highest Remaining Seed – Time TBD
Semifinal 2
Second Lowest Remaining Seed at Second Highest Remaining Seed – Time TBD
Championship Game
Highest Seed Hosts
March 9
Lowest Remaining Seed at Highest Remaining Seed – Time TBD