Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024 Conference Tournament Central

The CHA, ECAC and NEWHA conference tournaments start this week while the ECAC and WCHA have their final weekend of regular season games. This page will update with results and brackets as they are finalized.

CHA Tournament Schedule

All games streamed on FloHockey.tv. All times Eastern.



Semifinals

Best-of-three. Third game only if necessary.

Feb. 23-25



No. 4 RIT at No. 1 Penn State – Friday 2 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.

No. 3 Robert Morris at No. 2 Mercyhurst – Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Championship Game

March 2



Highest remaining seed at lowest remaining seed – Time TBD



ECAC Tournament Schedule

All games streamed on ESPN+ in the US and on StrechInternet internationally. All times Eastern.



Opening Round

Single-elimination.

Feb. 24



No. 12 Harvard at No. 5 Quinnipiac – 3 p.m.

No. 11 Union at No. 6 Yale – 3 p.m.

No. 10 Dartmouth at No. 7 Princeton – 3 p.m.

No. 9 Rensselaer at No. 8 Brown – 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Best-of-three. Third game only if necessary.

March 1-3



Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Colgate – Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

2nd lowest seed remaining at No. 2 Clarkson – Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

2nd highest seed remaining at No. 3 St. Lawrence – Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

Highest remaining seed at No. 4 Cornell – Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Single elimination.

March 8

Hosted by highest remaining seed after Quarterfinals.



Semifinal 1

Lowest Remaining Seed at Highest Remaining Seed – Saturday Time TBD

Semifinal 2

Second Lowest Remaining Seed at Second Highest Remaining Seed – Saturday Time TBD

Championship Game

March 9

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner – Time TBD



NEWHA Conference Tournament

LIU games streamed on ESPN+. Saint Anselm games streamed on ne10now.tv. All times Eastern.

Quarterfinals

Best-of-three. Third game only if necessary.

Feb. 23-25



No. 8 St. Michael’s at No. 1 LIU – Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 7:15 p.m.

No. 7 Post at No. 2 Saint Anselm – Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

No. 6 Assumption at No. 3 Stonehill – Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Franklin Pierce at No. 4 Sacred Heart – Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

Semifinals

March 2



Semifinal 1

Lowest Remaining Seed at Highest Remaining Seed – Time TBD

Semifinal 2

Second Lowest Remaining Seed at Second Highest Remaining Seed – Time TBD

Championship Game

Highest Seed Hosts

March 9

Lowest Remaining Seed at Highest Remaining Seed – Time TBD