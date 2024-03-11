Longtime Minnesota State women’s hockey assistant Dickerman takes over as new head coach for Mavericks

Shari Dickerman has been named the fifth head coach in Minnesota State women’s hockey history.

Dickerman has been a member of the coaching staff since 2009 and served as acting head coach earlier this season during head coach John Harrington’s medical leave of absence.

Dickerman takes the mantle from Harrington, who amassed 85 wins over nine seasons as head coach. Harrington, who will fully retire from the university on June 30, stepped away from the bench at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, and will serve the remainder of his term as a special assistant to the athletic director.

A former Minnesota State All-American goaltender (2000-04), Dickerman is uniquely positioned to take on her new role, having played with or coached 174 Minnesota State women’s hockey current and former student-athletes (82-percent) since the program’s inception in 1998-99.

“As we transition to new leadership, Shari checked a lot of boxes in what we were seeking from that position,” said Minnesota State director of athletics Kevin Buisman. “She is a hard-working, highly committed alum who enjoyed an All-American and Hall of Fame career during her time with the program. That type of past personal success resonates well with others and helps to establish immediate credibility. Her experience playing with Team USA and now coaching at that level is another calling card that will help attract top talent. Shari inherits a strong foundation to build upon, but will quickly put her own stamp on it, as she continues to move Maverick hockey forward in a positive direction.”

“It is an honor to be named head coach at Minnesota State and I want to thank President Inch and Kevin Buisman for this opportunity,” Dickerman said. “There is a strong foundation in place, and we are excited about the future of Maverick women’s hockey. I am looking forward to leading this incredible group of young women as we write the next chapter together.”

Dickerman served as assistant coach for six seasons under head coach Eric Means and nine under Harrington, having been promoted to associate head coach this season.

She served as an assistant coach for the United States Women’s National team in 2023 and 2024 in the Rivalry Series against Team Canada.

Dickerman was also on the bench for Team USA’s World Championship last spring in Brampton, Ont. Dickerman and the team won the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championships in April 2023, defeating Canada in the final 6-3.

Dickerman spent one year as an assistant coach with the girls Prep 19U team at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn., before making the journey back to Mankato in 2009. She has also been a lead instructor in southern Minnesota for the Goalie Club since 2003 and was an assistant coach for Mankato West High School in 2004-05.

Her collegiate career spanned from 2000 to 2004 and she set both program and WCHA records for career saves and earned Minnesota State’s Female Athlete of the Year award in 2003-04. She went on to win the silver medal as a member of the United States National Team at the 2006 Four Nations Cup in Kitchener, Ont.

Named to the 2004 Jofa Division I All-American Second Team, Dickerman is also a two-time All-WCHA first team selection. She was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2004 as the top women’s college hockey player in the nation.

Dickerman holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education (2004) and a master’s in exercise science (2008) from Minnesota State.

Dickerman helped the Mavericks win their first postseason game in nearly seven years in 2021-22. This year’s squad played Minnesota in the first round of the WCHA playoffs and pushed the No. 4 Gophers to three games with a 5-4 victory on March 1.