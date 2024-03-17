Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, March 15-17

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of March 11 fared in games over the weekend of March 15-17.

No. 1 Boston College (29-5-1)

03/16/2024 – Connecticut 4 at No. 1 Boston College 5 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 2 Boston University (25-8-2)

03/16/2024 – RV Northeastern 2 at No. 2 Boston University 4 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 3 Denver (26-9-3)

03/15/2024 – Minnesota Duluth 0 at No. 3 Denver 4 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – Minnesota Duluth 2 at No. 3 Denver 5 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 4 Michigan State (23-9-3)

03/16/2024 – RV Ohio State 1 at No. 4 Michigan State 2 (Big Ten Semifinal)

No. 5 North Dakota (26-10-2)

03/15/2024 – Miami 1 at No. 5 North Dakota 5 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – Miami 1 at No. 5 North Dakota 7 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 6 Minnesota (22-10-5)

03/16/2024 – No. 11 Michigan 2 at No. 6 Minnesota 1 (Big Ten Semifinal)

No. 7 Quinnipiac (26-8-2)

03/15/2024 – RV Rensselaer 1 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 5 (ECAC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – RV Rensselaer 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 5 (ECAC Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 8 Maine (23-10-2)

03/16/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 0 at No. 8 Maine 5 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 9 Wisconsin (26-11-2)

Did not play.

No. 10 Colorado College (21-13-3)

03/15/2024 – No. 12 Omaha 3 at No. 10 Colorado College 4 (OT, NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – No. 12 Omaha 3 at No. 10 Colorado College 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/17/2024 – No. 12 Omaha 2 at No. 10 Colorado College 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 11 Michigan (21-13-3)

03/16/2024 – No. 11 Michigan 2 at No. 6 Minnesota 1 (Big Ten Semifinal)

No. 12 Omaha (22-11-4)

03/15/2024 – No. 12 Omaha 3 at No. 10 Colorado College 4 (OT, NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – No. 12 Omaha 3 at No. 10 Colorado College 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/17/2024 – No. 12 Omaha 2 at No. 10 Colorado College 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 13 Providence (18-13-4)

03/16/2024 – No. 16 Massachusetts 3 at No. 13 Providence 1 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 14 Western Michigan (21-15-1)

03/15/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 2 at No. 18 St. Cloud State 5 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 6 at No. 18 St. Cloud State 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/17/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 1 at No. 18 St. Cloud State 5 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 15 Cornell (19-6-6)

03/15/2024 – Harvard 3 at No. 15 Cornell 4 (ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – Harvard 1 at No. 15 Cornell 4 (ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 16 Massachusetts (20-12-3)

03/16/2024 – No. 16 Massachusetts 3 at No. 13 Providence 1 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 17 New Hampshire (20-15-1)

03/13/2024 – UMass Lowell 0 at No. 17 New Hampshire 1 (Hockey East opening round)

03/16/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 0 at No. 8 Maine 5 (Hockey East Quarterfinal)

No. 18 St. Cloud State (17-15-5)

03/15/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 2 at No. 18 St. Cloud State 5 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 6 at No. 18 St. Cloud State 1 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 2)

03/17/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 1 at No. 18 St. Cloud State 5 (NCHC Quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 19 RIT (26-10-2)

03/15/2024 – Niagara 1 at No. 19 RIT 4 (Atlantic Hockey Semifinal Game 1)

03/16/2024 – Niagara 2 at No. 19 RIT 5 (Atlantic Hockey Semifinal Game 2)

No. 20 Arizona State (24-8-6)

Did not play.

No. 20 Bemidji State (20-15-2)

03/16/2024 – Lake Superior State 1 at No. 20 Bemidji State 4 (CCHA Semifinal)

RV = Received votes