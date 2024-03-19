Miami dismisses hockey coach Bergeron after five seasons, 35-116-16 overall record with RedHawks

Miami has parted ways with hockey head coach Chris Bergeron.

Bergeron, hired in 2019, led the RedHawks for the past five seasons, finishing with a record of 35-116-16 (18-91-11 in NCHC play).

A former Miami player, Bergeron helped the program win its first-ever CCHA title in 1993. He also spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach with the RedHawks from 2000-2010, including two trips to the Frozen Four.

“Miami Hockey plays an important role within our athletic department and the campus community as a whole. It has a strong tradition of success and achievement, something we will lean in on as we transition the leadership of our program,” Miami director of athletics David Sayler said in a statement. “Parting ways with Coach Bergeron is a decision based on a complete analysis of his tenure as head coach at Miami. I want to thank Chris and his entire family for their commitment to Miami Hockey, as well as to the institution and community, over a total of 19 years as a student-athlete, assistant coach and finally, head coach.

“We have begun an immediate search to identify a new leader that will make our program competitive within the NCHC, while also maintaining our academic and community service standards that we set for all of our student-athletes.”