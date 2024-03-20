Lake Superior State alum, 1994 NCAA tournament MVP Tallaire passes away at 50

Lake Superior State has announced the passing of LSSU Athletics Hall of Famer Sean Tallaire, who passed away on March 12 at the age of 50.

No cause of death was given in a statement by LSSU.

From 1992 to 1996, Tallaire recorded 207 points on 103 goals and 104 assists. He was named the 1994 NCAA tournament MVP after winning the national championship, and he was selected as a second team all-American in 1996.

Tallaire owns the career program records for game-winning goals (20) and consecutive games played (171), and his 207 total points rank fourth in program history while also accumulating the second most goals by any Laker.

He was inducted into the LSSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.