Providence forward Chmelar leaves Friars after two seasons, signs NHL contract with Rangers

Providence sophomore forward Jaroslav Chmelar has signed a three-year, entry-level NHL contract with the New York Rangers.

A fifth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft, Chmelar notched 12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points with a plus-5 rating and 106 shots on goal in 59 career games with the Friars.

During the 2023-24 season, Chmelar posted five goals and 15 points in 26 games.

He also earned a silver medal with Czechia during the 2023 World Junior Championship where he totaled three goals and two assists over seven games.