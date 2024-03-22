St. Lawrence blanks No. 6 Quinnipiac, No. 14 Cornell doubles up Dartmouth to advance to ECAC Hockey championship final

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Tomáš Mazura, Max Dorrington and Ty Naaykens scored and Ben Kraws pitched the 22-save shutout as St. Lawrence defeated No. 6 Quinnipiac 3-0 in the semifinals of the ECAC Hockey championships at Herb Brooks Arena.

No. 14 Cornell downed Dartmouth 6-3 in the second semifinal.

SKATING SAINTS STRIKE! 👏 It's Tomas Mazura! He rifles a shot past Vinny Duplessis and St. Lawrence has a 1-0 lead in the second.#herewegoSAINTS pic.twitter.com/zsEzYhFSWB — St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey (@SkatingSaints) March 22, 2024

“The boys played a complete team game and I’m extremely proud of them,” said St. Lawrence coach Brent Brekke “They committed to one another and played to our identity. That is one of the top teams in college hockey and it was a great game. Our boys earned it. I’m sure excited for them and the opportunity to play for a championship tomorrow night.

“Our fan support from the North Country was tremendous. They are always there for us.”

Quinnipiac goalie Vinny Duplessis finished with 22 saves of his own.

In the nightcap, Nick DeSantis had two goals and an assist and Dalton Bancroft, Kyle Penney and Ondrej Psenicka each had a goal and an assist for Cornell.

Ian Shane made 27 stops in goal.

Ryan Walsh also scored and Ben Robertson and Gabriel Seger posted two assists apiece.

🚨RYAN WALSH with the score! Guess where? 5-hole! Score is now 4-3 with 10:38 to go in the 3rd! #YellCornell — Cornell Men’s Ice Hockey (@CornellMHockey) March 23, 2024

For Dartmouth, John Fusco netted two goals and Sean Chisholm had a goal and an assist. Braiden Dorfman added two assists and goaltender Cooper Black turned aside 27 shots.

The ECAC Hockey title game is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT.