Three times a semifinalist, Clarkson’s Pasiechnyk tabbed winner of 2024 Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced that Clarkson senior Michelle Pasiechnyk has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country.

A native of Ottawa, Ont., Pasiechnyk has been a pillar in goal for the Golden Knights this season and never more than in last week’s 3-2 4OT win over Minnesota in the NCAA quarterfinals. After giving up two goals in the first nine minutes of play, Pasiechnyk shut the door in a phenomenal 61-save performance that included 36 saves in the 65 minutes of overtime.

On the season, Pasiechnyk has started 31 games for Clarkson and has compiled a record of 25-4-1. She brings a 1.29 GAA and .945 save percentage into Friday’s semifinal match with WCHA regular-season champion Ohio State in Durham, N.H.

In addition to Pasiechnyk, the other finalists for the Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award were Ohio State senior Raygan Kirk and Northeastern graduate student Gwyneth Philips, the 2023 Goalie of the Year.