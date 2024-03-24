Providence forward Duran gives up senior year with Friars, signs NHL contract with Bruins

Providence forward Riley Duran will forego his senior season and has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

Duran will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Duran, a native of Woburn, Mass., appeared in all 35 games for the Friars in 2023-24, registering nine goals and seven assists for 16 points with 101 shots and a plus-2 rating.

A sixth-round pick (182nd overall) of the Bruins in the 2020 NHL Draft, Duran played in 102 games over three seasons at Providence, totaling 27 goals and 28 assists with a plus-14 rating.

He also played for the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2022 World Junior Championship, amassing two goals and three assists over five games.