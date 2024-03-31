Four-goal third period leads Michigan to third straight Frozen Four in 5-2 victory over rival Michigan State in Maryland Heights region

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Michigan scored four times in the third period, including the game’s final three goals in the final 7:18, as the Wolverines advanced to their third straight Frozen Four, 5-2, over archival Michigan State.

Michigan will face Boston College in the nightcap of the Frozen Four semifinals (April 11, 8:30 p.m. ET).

“Playing BC, the number one team in the country, we have a lot of work to do, we will enjoy this tonight and fly back tomorrow, they deserve it, the kids do,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said.

It was the first time in the history of the NCAA tournament that Michigan and Michigan State faced one another. It was also the sixth time this season with the Spartans winning four of the first five entering Sunday.

The emotions of the game were clear throughout every running second, as scrums of pushing and shoving were quick to break out after most stoppages in play.

Michigan State took the early lead on a power play goal after Michigan’s sophomore forward phenom Gavin Brindley was called for hooking, allowing MSU’s freshman forward Gavin O’Connell to tip in a puck from sophomore defenseman Matt Basgall and give the Spartans an early lead.

Michigan trailed, 1-0, heading to the second but evened the game on a shot from junior defenseman Ethan Edwards.

“[Edwards and Warren] did a great job, obviously we’re missing our top offensive defenseman Seamus [Casey], so the guys knew they had to step up and they did that, so play as a team and they gave us a chance to win,” Duke said.

Despite the effort from both teams in the second period, neither would score again in the middle frame, sending the game to the third, tied at 1.

The Wolverines would be the one to break the tie, after a pass from freshman forward Garrett Schifsky allowed graduate forward Marshall Warren to put one just to the side of MSU’s freshman netminder Trey Augustine and take a 2-1 lead.

But the Spartans special team continued to shine and sophomore forward Joey Larson tied the game at 2 with 9:34 remaining.

From there it was all Michigan.

Dylan Duke gave the Wolverines the lead at 12:42 and Brindley finished off a highlight-reel pass from Frank Nazar just 12 seconds later.

Duke scored his second of the night with 2:19 remaining to account for the 5-2 final.

With the help of Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski, a St. Louis native playing in front of his hometown fans, and his stellar play through the regional, the ticket was officially punched.

“Really just super, super happy for first of all my teammates, we’ve been through so much this year and to come back here to Missouri, there are so many people in the stands who I haven’t seen in so long, just being able to share this moment with them,” Barczewski said.

For Michigan State, which just eight days earlier won its first Big Ten title over Michigan, this loss will sting.

“It’s pretty hard to put into words to help them feel better, it hurts for sure, it’s not going to replace an opportunity to go play in the Frozen Four,” MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said.

Michigan reaches the Frozen Four for 28th time in program history and is looking for its record 10th national title.