Quinnipiac’s Quillan, who scored national championship OT game-winner in 2023, leaves after junior year, signs with NHL’s Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday that the club has signed Quinnipiac junior forward Jacob Quillan to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2024-25.

Quillan, 22, skated in 39 games for the Bobcats this season, registering 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) and was the recipient of the ECAC Hockey best defensive forward award.

In 116 career games at QU, Quillan recorded 93 points (38 goals, 55 assists).

Last season, the Dartmouth, N.S., native scored the overtime winning goal to secure the 2023 national championship for Quinnipiac and was awarded the Frozen Four most outstanding player award.