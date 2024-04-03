Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2023-24 All-USCHO Teams

Fifteen different programs are represented on the All-USCHO Women’s Division I teams this year. Congratulations to all the players on their spectacular seasons.
First Team
F: Izzy Daniel – Cornell
F: Casey O’Brien – Wisconsin
F: Kirsten Simms – Wisconsin
D: Cayla Barnes – Ohio State
D: Nicole Gosling – Clarkson
G: Michelle Pasiechnyk – Clarkson
Second Team
F: Tessa Janecke – Penn State
F: Danielle Serdachny – Colgate
F: Sarah Fillier – Princeton
D: KK Harvey – Wisconsin
D: Haley Winn – Clarkson
G: Raygan Kirk – Ohio State
Third Team
F: Abby Hustler – St. Lawrence
F: Abbey Murphy – Minnesota
F: Alexis Petford – Stonehill
D: Sydney Morrow – Colgate
D: Kate Reilly – Quinnipiac
G: Gwyneth Philips – Northeastern
Rookie Team
F: Joy Dunne – Ohio State
F: Emma Pais – Colgate
F: Alaina Giampietro – Robert Morris
D: Sofia Nuutinen – Mercyhurst
D: Andrea Trnková – RPI
G: Ava McNaughton – Wisconsin