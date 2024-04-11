5 numbers to know from Denver’s victory over Boston University in the Men’s Frozen Four

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Here are five numbers to know from Denver’s 2-1 overtime win over Boston University in Thursday’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four early semifinal game:

.972 is pretty darn good

Denver goalie Matt Davis has given up just three goals on 106 shots in the NCAA tournament for a .972 save percentage in three one-goal games. Davis came into the Springfield Regional with a .908 save percentage.

The record for a minimum of two NCAA games is held by UMass’ Filip Lindberg with .9865 in 2021. He’s followed by Cornell’s Ken Dryden at .9861 in 1967.

First shorty

Luke Tuch’s short-handed goal to give Boston University a 1-0 lead was the first of his four-year career with the Terriers, coming in his 121st game. It was the third short-handed tally allowed by Denver in its last nine games.

The last shorty in the Frozen Four was by UMass forward Philip Lagunov to go up 3-0 over St. Cloud State in the 2021 championship game in Pittsburgh.

BU scored only once in four games this season, all resulting in losses.

It only takes two

Denver has not scored fewer than two goals in any game this season. The Pioneers have needed only two in their last three contests.

Both Springfield Regional games saw 2-1 wins by DU, first over UMass in two overtimes, and against Cornell to advance to the Frozen Four. The Pioneers are 12-0 this season when holding opponents to one goal or fewer.

8.86 combined average goals per game

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Denver’s No. 1 offense and Boston University’s fourth best have averaged a combined 8.86 goals per game this season.

Bookmakers expected a high-scoring game and set the over/under — expected combined goals scored — at seven. By the end of the second period, in-game over/under had dropped to 4.5 and to 3.5 midway through the third.

15 comebacks

Getting scored upon first hasn’t rattled Denver much. With Thursday’s win, the Pioneers have gone 15-4-2 this season when their opponent scores first. That was in contrast to Boston University, which was 21-4-0 this season entering Thursday’s semifinal.