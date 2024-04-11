Denver finds a way into Men’s Frozen Four championship game after poor start

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In yet another low-scoring battle, Denver’s potent offense was held in check for the third consecutive game.

But for the third straight time, the Pioneers were able to find just enough to advance to Saturday’s NCAA final with a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory over Boston University Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

It’s the second championship game appearance for DU in three years.

Denver always seems to have a flair for the moment in the NCAA tournament. The Pioneers have been held to less than half of their scoring average of 4.71 goals per game entering Thursday and only managed two once again.

Yet after shaking off a poor first 31 minutes offensively to rally for the win, they’re on the verge of a record-setting 10th title nonetheless. But how?

“I thought BU started excellent,” Pioneers coach David Carle said. “But as the game went on, I thought our guys got more comfortable with the pace of the game, sort of winning races, able to put them on their heels a little bit in the second and third.”

Defense, which had been a problem for Denver at times this season — particularly in the first half — has been very good for much of the last month and a half, especially in the NCAA tournament. Normally when a team can hold that offense in check, it has a good chance of winning.

But Denver has figured it out at the right time, and it came through in the clutch once again on offense when it needed to, even if that offense hasn’t buried opponents in a barrage of goals.

“Obviously, we’re also facing really good teams, you know, very good defensively,” said Carle.

Tristan Broz, a native of nearby Bloomington, Minn., who previously played for Minnesota, provided the latest game-winning goal for his current team on a blast from the top of the right circle. The junior has filled in well for his team while Massimo Rizzo missed time, and while Rizzo recovered enough to return to the lineup Thursday, Broz still keeps making plays.

Broz relished his chance in his return to his home state.

“I think that’s what every kid dreams of,” Broz said when asked about playing in the building he used to come to when he was younger.