NCAA leading goal scorer Gauthier leaves Boston College after sophomore year, signs NHL deal with Anaheim

The NHL’s Anaheim Ducks have signed Boston College sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning this season.

Gauthier led the NCAA with 38 goals at BC this season, tied for the most goals in a single season in program history and the most by an NCAA player since 1999-00. Gauthier helped Boston College to an appearance in the 2024 NCAA championship game, adding 27 assists for 65 points with a plus-23 rating in 41 games in 2023-24.

He also led the NCAA in game-winning goals (10), was second in points and tied for second in power-play goals (13). He was named a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist, NCAA All-American, Hockey East first team all-star and the winner of the Walter Brown Award as the top player in New England.

Acquired from Philadelphia for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round selection Jan. 8, Gauthier has scored the most goals among NCAA skaters the past two seasons (54), recording 54 goals and 102 points in 73 career games at Boston College. As a freshman in 2022-23, Gauthier scored a team-high 16-21=37 points in 32 games, leading the Eagles in goals, assists, points and power-play goals (7). He was named a Hockey East third team all-star and a unanimous selection to the Hockey East all-rookie team.

Born in Skelleftea, Sweden, and a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Gauthier has helped Team USA earn medals at numerous international tournaments.

He led the Americans to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, co-leading the tournament in points (2-10-12) and assists while serving as an alternate captain. He was named the best forward and to the 2024 tournament all-star team, leading Team USA in points and assists while scoring the game-winning goal in the third period of the semifinal to help the U.S. advance to the gold medal game.

He also represented Team USA at the 2023 World Championship, ranking tied for second in goals at the tournament and recording the most points by an under-20 player (7-2-9). Gauthier also helped the U.S. earn medals at the 2023 World Junior Championship (bronze, 4-6-10 in seven games) and 2022 U-18 World Championship (silver, 3-6-9 in six games).

Gauthier was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.