National champion Denver finishes 2023-24 season as No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With all 50 first-place votes, national champion Denver is the top team in the final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of the 2023-24 season.

The Pioneers are up two spots from the March 25 poll.

Boston College is down one to No. 2, Boston University drops one to No. 3, Michigan vaults up six to No. 4, and Michigan State falls one to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – April 15, 2024

Quinnipiac moves up two to No. 6, Minnesota stays seventh, North Dakota falls three to No. 8, Cornell moves up three to No. 9, and Maine drops four spots to No. 10.

Wisconsin falls out of the top 10, going from nine to 11, while no new teams enter the final rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, four others received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.