Former Minnesota women’s hockey standouts Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl elected to Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2024

Minnesota women’s hockey alumni Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl have been selected as 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees.

The pair of former Gophers will join Colin Campbell, Pavel Datsyuk, David Poile, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber to make up the 2024 class.

Darwitz played at the ‘U’ for three years (2002-05). In that span, she helped the Gophers win back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005 and was named 2005 Frozen Four most outstanding player. In the 2005 season, Darwitz tallied 42 goals and 72 assists for 114 points, breaking the NCAA record for points in a single season and earning Bob Allen women’s player of the year honors. In just 99 career games, the three-time All-American currently ranks first in program history in points per game (2.48) and assists per game (1.45).

Like Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl also donned the Maroon and Gold for three years (2002-05). During her time with the Gophers, Wendell-Pohl helped Minnesota win back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005 and was named the 2005 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner. She ranks second in program history in points-per-game (2.35), goals-per-game (1.05) and assists-per-game (1.30). The three-time All-American and two-time WCHA player of the year was named Bob Allen women’s player of the year in 2001.

On the international stage, Darwitz and Wendell-Pohl have combined for five Olympic medals and 14 IIHF women’s world championship medals with team USA. Both are members of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and the ‘M’ Club Hall of Fame.

The 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 11 in Toronto.