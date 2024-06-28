After two seasons at helm, Union men’s hockey coach Hauge signs contract extension through 2028-29 season

Union has extended the contract of head men’s hockey coach Josh Hauge through the 2028-29 season.

The seventh head coach in the program’s Division I era, Hauge has won 30 games in his first two seasons and started the process of returning Union to the top of ECAC Hockey. Last season, Union clinched a top-six seed in the ECAC Hockey tournament for the first time since 2018.

“We are very excited to see Josh continue his efforts to develop championship-caliber student-athletes on and off the ice,” Union director of athletics Jim McLaughlin said in a news release. “The men’s hockey team has made great strides over the last two seasons, and Josh’s commitment to our program and its student-athletes is evident on a daily basis. We look forward to having Josh behind the bench as the leader of our hockey program for years to come.”

“First off, I would like to thank president David Harris, vice president Annette Diorio and athletic director Jim McLaughlin for their belief in me and the future of the program as we work to develop these young men both on and off the ice,” Hauge added. “This is a commitment both from me and from Union College on the future success of Union men’s hockey. This is where my family and I want to be and we are grateful to continue to call the Capital Region home. I’m very excited about the roster we’ve built for this upcoming year as well as the overall direction of the program. I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and the opportunity to continue to lead the team for years to come.”