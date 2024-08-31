Lawrence women’s hockey coach Dessart moves to Vermont as Catamounts’ women’s hockey associate head coach

Lawrence women’s hockey coach Kevin Dessart is climbing up to the NCAA Division I level.

Dessart, who took the reins of Lawrence’s program in June 2022, has been hired as the associate head coach at Vermont, taking over for Alex Gettens, who departed for Colgate earlier in August.

“I am extremely excited to become the associate head coach with the University of Vermont women’s hockey team,” Dessart said in a statement. “I leave Lawrence with conflicting emotions, but the opportunity to assume this type of position is one I could not pass up. I look forward to working with one of the top teams in Hockey East and building off of my experience at Lawrence.”

“We are really excited to welcome Kevin to our UVM women’s hockey family,” added Vermont head coach Jim Plumer. “Not only is he bringing a lifetime of passion for hockey and experience from the NHL to NCAA hockey, he has extensive leadership experience developed over years working with elite athletes and organizations. I have no doubt that Kevin is going to be a great fit for culture and make an impact on our players, staff, and the UVM community. I look forward to working with him towards winning our first Hockey East championship.”

Lawrence director of athletics Jason Imperati praised Dessart’s work in establishing a foundation upon which the women’s hockey program can build.

“We want to wish Kevin all the best on his exciting new journey into Division I hockey,” Imperati said. “His departure marks a significant milestone, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible impact he’s had on our women’s program at Lawrence. Kevin didn’t just steer the team in the right direction, he ignited a winning spirit, leading the squad to landmark victories and laying a strong foundation for Lawrence women’s hockey to soar to new heights. His legacy here is nothing short of transformative, and while we’re sad to see him go, we’re ecstatic for the bright future that lies ahead for both him and our program.”

Dessart came to a very new program at Lawrence, which was entering just its third season when he assumed control of the program in the summer of 2022. With Dessart behind the bench, Lawrence notched the first win in program history when Lawrence won 2-0 at Northland on Nov. 25, 2022. Dessart then saw his team pick up its first NCHA win and series sweep on Jan. 27-28, 2023, when Lawrence knocked off Finlandia 4-1 and 3-1 at the Appleton Ice Center.

Lawrence continued to make strides during the 2023-24 season when the Vikings increased their win total from the previous season and reached the NCHA Slaats Cup playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Vikings played two very tight quarterfinal series playoff games on the road at No. 5-ranked Adrian before bowing to the Bulldogs.

“My time at Lawrence was outstanding,” Dessart said. “I cannot thank the players enough for their buy-in and trust in (assistant coaches) Julia (Dessart), James (Schroeder), Blake (Hackbarth) and me and their ability to put in the work necessary to move the program in the right direction. I leave Lawrence feeling like we still have much to accomplish but also feel the coaching staff will be able to seamlessly continue the progress we started. Athletic director Jason Imperati trusted me to instill my vision on the program, and I will be forever grateful.

“I also want to thank President Laurie Carter for her leadership of this university. I was always impressed with her honest approach, and I see nothing but greatness for Lawrence with President Carter at the helm.”