Reigning national champion Denver gets 42 first-place votes, earns top spot in ’24-25 preseason USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Denver, which won its NCAA record 10th national championship in April, garnered 42 first-place votes in this week’s preseason USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Boston College sits No. 2 in the poll, getting six first-place votes, while Boston University is third, Michigan State fourth, and North Dakota fifth.

Minnesota, Michigan, Quinnipiac, Cornell and Wisconsin take up ranks six through 10, respectively, with Cornell getting the last two first-place votes.

USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Sept. 23, 2024

The rest of the poll, spots 11 through 20, are Colorado College, Maine Providence, UMass, Omaha, St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Northeastern.

In addition, 21 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.