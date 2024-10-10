Former Geneseo player, Wisconsin-Stout assistant coach Vit hired at Omaha as Mavericks’ director of hockey operations

Omaha has appointed Zach Vit as director of hockey operations.

Vit joins Omaha after serving as the associate head coach of the Bishop Kearney Selects 18U team for three seasons. During the 2021-22 season, Vit was the assistant coach for the Bishop Kearney Selects 16U team that won the USA Hockey national championship.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Coach [Mike] Gabinet’s staff as the director of hockey operations at the University of Nebraska at Omaha,” said Vit in a news release. “I am excited to contribute to a program with a rich tradition and to work alongside passionate individuals dedicated to excellence in hockey and developing our student-athletes.”

“It has been great to have someone with his experience join our program,” added Gabinet. “He is a big addition to not only me, but our staff. We are excited to work with him beginning this season.”

Vit served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin-Stout in the 2021-22 season, played a year of professional hockey in France, and played collegiately at Geneseo, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication.