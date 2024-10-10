Former Long Island, Mercyhurst, UMass Lowell goalie Metcalf joins LIU men’s hockey staff as new assistant coach for Sharks

The Long Island men’s hockey team has added Garrett Metcalf as an assistant coach.

The former 2015 NHL Draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks brings a bevy of experience to the growing program.

Originally from Salt Lake City, the former goaltender joins a hockey program that has increased its win total every season under head coach Brett Riley. Metcalf also was a member of the inaugural LIU men’s hockey team and picked up the win in net in their first game, a 3-2 overtime victory over Holy Cross.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to return to LIU as a member of Brett’s staff,” said Metcalf in a statement. “This program had a significant positive impact on my life and career and to see how far the program has come since its inception is incredible. I’m excited to bring my experience back to LIU and help these student-athletes become the best versions of themselves. It’s exciting to think about what the next five years will bring.”

During his playing days in college, the former Sharks goaltender was a Mike Richter Award nominee for the best goalie in college hockey. He was the first LIU hockey player to sign a professional contract, as well as reach the AHL and pick up wins in the AHL and ECHL. Metcalf is also the first previous player from the program to return as a member of the staff.

In addition to LIU, Metcalf played for UMass Lowell and Mercyhurst.