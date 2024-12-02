Monday 10: Bemidji State shows well against North Dakota, Michigan State win streak now at nine, Princeton sweeps Ohio State, 16,593 watch Frozen Apple in NYC

Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.

1. Spartans bump win streak to 9

Top-ranked Michigan State used two home wins last weekend against nonconference opponent Lindenwood to increase the Spartans’ (11-1-0) current winning streak to nine games.

Twenty-nine saves Friday from Trey Augustine helped lift MSU to a 4-0 home win at Munn Ice Arena. Michigan State scored twice in both the first and third periods, off the sticks of four different skaters.

The teams’ second-ever meeting, Sunday afternoon in East Lansing, Mich., wasn’t too much different to the first. Luca Di Pasquo pitched a 14-save shutout in the Spartan net, and Gavin O’Connell bagged the eventual game-winning goal after just 4:19.

With just two nonconference games left, both of them next month at the Great Lakes Invitational, MSU sits only behind Boston College in the PairWise Rankings.

2. Michigan, WMU split home-and-home set

Sixth-ranked Michigan and No. 7 Western Michigan both won home games over each other last weekend, with WMU taking Friday’s series opener 4-1 before Michigan won the rematch 2-1.

Four different WMU skaters accounted for the Broncos’ 4-0 lead Friday on their home ice, in a game where Cameron Rowe’s shutout bid was only ended in the final five minutes.

Will Felicio and Michael Hage scored Saturday when the Wolverines hosted WMU. Michigan had won its last six games before falling on Friday in Kalamazoo.

3. First Belpot, then Beanpot?

Thirteenth-ranked Boston University is already one trophy deep into this season, after the Terriers downed Notre Dame 4-3 in Saturday’s Friendship Four title game in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

After two Tristan Amonte goals helped BU to its 6-2 semifinal victory Friday against Hockey East rival Merrimack, the Terriers scored three unanswered goals in Saturday’s third period to win the Belpot Trophy against the Big Ten’s Fighting Irish. BU’s tying and winning goals came 20 seconds apart, from Ryan Greene and Shane Lachance.

BU won the Friendship Four in the Terriers’ second appearance there, after they fell to Union in the 2018 final.

4. Princeton upsets Ohio State twice

Unranked Princeton might get to drop that adjective later today, after the Tigers claimed a pair of 3-1 upset victories last weekend at home against No. 12 Ohio State.

Two power-play goals Friday from Jake Manfre helped Princeton shake its recent three-game (0-2-1) slide. The freshman forward also set up Noah de la Durantaye’s opener for the Tigers.

Three different Princeton players scored in Saturday’s rematch, where all four goals were scored in the third period. David Ma opened the scoring 13 seconds in, before Alex Konovalov bagged the eventual game winner at 9:14.

5. Cornell, Quinnipiac draw at MSG

Eleventh-ranked Cornell and No. 18 Quinnipiac skated to a 3-3 tie Saturday in front of 16,593 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, before Cornell took a shootout 1-0 in the bi-annual Frozen Apple game.

Eight days after Cornell lost 3-1 at home to those Bobcats, Jack O’Leary’s goal 72 seconds into Saturday’s third period helped the Big Red stem the bleeding after QU had scored three goals in the second.

Tying that game saw Cornell move to 7-1-2 in its last 10 games at Madison Square Garden.

6. BC claws back late to beat Dartmouth

Boston College used four third-period goals Friday to beat No. 15 Dartmouth, 5-3, on the fourth-ranked Eagles’ home ice.

Two goals from freshman James Hagens helped lift BC in a game where the Eagles were behind 2-1 after 40 minutes. Also notable was the Eagles going 3 for 3 on penalty kills, helping them stay perfect on the season through 30 kill attempts.

BC is also still unbeaten (6-0) at home this season and has won four games when trailing after two periods. That’s the Eagles’ best win total in those games since the 2002-03 season.

7. North Dakota struggles with Bemidji State

Fourteenth-ranked North Dakota, at least in terms of the USCHO.com poll, has work to do in the PairWise rankings after the Fighting Hawks lost and tied last weekend in a home-and-home nonconference set with Bemidji State.

Mattias Sholl’s 34 saves Friday helped BSU to a home win over UND. Mitch Wolfe opened the scoring for the Beavers in the last minute of the second period, before Isa Parekh made it 2-0 coming up on the midway point of the second period.

Six different players scored in Saturday’s rematch, a 3-3 tie in Grand Forks, N.D. North Dakota, now tied for 27th in the PairWise, led 2-1 after one period and saw Jake Schmaltz cap the scoring still only 4:02 into the second.

8. Providence wins Lake Placid tournament

Tenth-ranked Providence won a pair of one-goal games last weekend, en route to claiming the Adirondack Winter Invitational title.

Graham Gamache’s goal 1:57 into overtime gave the Friars their 3-2 win Friday against No. 20 Clarkson, before Tanner Adams and John Mustard accounted for Providence’s goals in a 2-1 win Saturday over St. Lawrence.

UMass Lowell also was unbeaten at the tournament. Beni Halasz’s second consecutive shutout gave the River Hawks a 2-0 win Friday against St. Lawrence, before four different UML skaters scored in a 4-4 tie Saturday against Clarkson.

9. Lake Superior, Augustana continue strong league starts

Augustana and Lake Superior both earned sweeps last weekend in CCHA action, winning twice against Northern Michigan and St. Thomas, respectively.

LSSU won twice on the road, taking a 4-2 win Friday at St. Thomas before a two-goal Connor Milburn performance Saturday helped the Lakers win 5-3.

Augie claimed a pair of 4-1 home wins over NMU, with Hunter Bischoff scoring once in both games for the Vikings, who earned their first-ever conference sweep.

10. Holy Cross takes 2 in conference against Sacred Heart

Two home wins last weekend over third-place Sacred Heart saw Holy Cross jump into fourth in the Atlantic Hockey standings.

Two Timothy Heinke goals Friday helped Holy Cross to a 6-1 win in Worcester, Mass. Saturday’s rematch wasn’t a lot tighter, as Sacred Heart scored first through Max Dorrington but then saw the Crusaders score four unanswered goals in a 4-1 victory.

Holy Cross has now won its last three games and is 3-1-1 in its last five.