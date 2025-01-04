Western Michigan signs head coach Ferschweiler to contract extension through April 2030

Western Michigan has announced that Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler has agreed to a contract extension.

The new contract is effective Jan. 1 and runs through April 2030.

“Coach Ferschweiler has positioned our hockey program for national success on an annual basis, becoming the only hockey coach in WMU history to participate in three consecutive NCAA tournaments,” WMU VP-director of athletics Dan Bartholomae said in a news release. “His team continues to set marks in the classroom and in the community that make our entire campus proud. And as important, he is a trusted colleague and teammate who serves as a leader amongst our coaches group. With the finest collegiate hockey facility in the country already under construction, this team is being built for championships.”

Ferschweiler took over as the head coach prior to the 2021-22 season, turning the program into a national contender. He has accumulated 81 victories in his time as the head coach, including 46 in NCHC play. The Broncos have made the NCAA tournament every season since he took over, and he guided the program to its first victory in the national tournament during the 2021-22 campaign.

“I am excited to continue building the Bronco hockey program into a national power,” Ferschweiler said. “I would like to thank our athletic director Dan Bartholomae for his trust in me and my staff. Being able to lead my alma mater has been a huge honor and responsibility. My staff and our players will continue to raise the bar for Bronco hockey, pursuing excellence on and off the ice. ”

Ferschweiler has coached three All-Americans, eight all-conference players, five NCHC individual award winners, two national goal leaders and one Hobey Baker finalist.

Off the ice, Ferschweiler has seen the Broncos amass 74 NCHC academic all-conference honors and 44 NCHC distinguished scholar-athletes. The Broncos had a program-high 21 players earn NCHC academic all-conference honors in 2021-22. Nationally, 11 players have secured All-American scholar status.

In terms of development, 21 players have gone on to sign professional contracts during his time with the program.

As a player, Ferschweiler suited up for the Broncos in 116 games and amassed 95 points on 30 goals and 65 assists. He was awarded the Rob Hodge MVP for the 1992-93 season in which he tallied 35 points including a career-best 15 goals. He was also named the CCHA’s best defensive forward for the 1991-92 season.

He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Western Michigan in 1993.

Ferschweiler played professionally for 11 seasons, five of which came with the Kansas City Blades of the International Hockey League, back when the IHL was one of the top minor leagues in the nation.