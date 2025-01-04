SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Augustana completes sweep of No. 8 Colorado College, No. 7 Maine gains split with No. 6 Denver, No. 3 Minnesota defeats Mercyhurst, No. 4 Western Michigan sweeps Alaska Anchorage, Northeastern beats No. 18 Quinnipiac

Augustana finished off the weekend sweep over No. 8 Colorado College by a score of 3-2 Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs.

The Vikings netted the go-ahead goal with 1:29 to play in the third period from Nace Langus and were backstopped by Josh Kotai’s 45 saves in goal.

Colorado College opened up Saturday’s affair with multiple scoring chances but struggled to find an answer to Kotai’s performance in the net. CC broke the deadlock with 46.7 seconds remaining in the period with a wrist shot from Noah Laba.

The Tigers continued their offensive drive into the opening minutes of the second period with a disallowed goal after a successful challenge from Augustana for goaltender interference. The Tigers ran into penalty problems throughout the frame and allowed Augustana ample chances on offense.

Hey, @SportsCenter…I think we have a top-10 highlight for you 🤩 Josh Kotai comes up big in the final seconds of play to secure Augustana's fourth-ranked win of the season ‼️#SportsCenterTop10 pic.twitter.com/sWboSmhHp6 — Augustana Men's Hockey (@AugieMHockey) January 5, 2025

Augustana evened the game at 1-1 with 2:05 remaining in the period as Brett Meerman glided into the zone off a pass from Quinn Rudrud and scored.

The third period increased intensity as both teams shared equal possession of the rubber. Colorado College broke the tie seven minutes into play as Stanley Cooley fired in a shot from the point through traffic.

Augustana answered back less than six minutes later as Rudrud deflected in a shot from the point to make the game 2-2.

Penalties became an issue in the final 10 minutes as both teams shared time on the power play. The Vikings answered seconds after their time on the special teams as Langus tipped in the go-ahead goal to put Augustana on top for the first time.

Carsen Musser made 42 saves in goal for the Tigers.

No. 3 Minnesota 5, Mercyhurst 2

Five different players scored for Minnesota in the Gophers’ 5-2 win over Mercyhurst at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

YOU'LL NEVER FORGET YOUR FIRST! 🍎 Chesley, Snuggerud pic.twitter.com/l4VesLydWi — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) January 4, 2025

Matthew Wood, Jimmy Snuggerud, Ryan Chesley, Nick Michel and Bennett Hendrickson netted the Minnesota goals and Liam Souliere made 27 saves in goal.

Jaryd Sych and Spencer Smith scored for the Lakers and goalie Michael Chambre finished with 39 stops.

No. 7 Maine 2, No. 6 Denver 1

In an exciting weekend series at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine, Maine earned a split with No. 6 Denver with a 2-1 win Saturday night.

The Pioneers downed the Black Bears by the same score Friday night.

David Breazeale’s goal at 4:51 of the third period stood as the game winner as Albin Boija made 20 saves in goal for Maine in Saturday’s game.

Denver’s Sam Harris and the Black Bears’ Harrison Scott traded first-period goals before a scoreless second period.

Matt Davis finished with 44 stops between the pipes for Denver.

Northeastern 5, No. 18 Quinnipiac 1

Dylan Hryckowian recorded a hat trick to lead Northeastern past Quinnipiac 5-1 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Jack Williams added a goal and three assists for the Huskies, while Ryan McGuire also scored.

Dylan Hryckowian have a night! 🎩 🧢 👒 pic.twitter.com/fhs7chawbA — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 4, 2025

Northeastern goalie Cameron Whitehead finished with 35 saves.

Chris Pelosi potted the lone goal for the Bobcats and Dylan Silverstein stopped 27 shots in goal.

No. 4 Western Michigan 5, Alaska Anchorage 2

Liam Valente and Owen Michaels each scored two goals to lead Western Michigan to a weekend sweep with a 5-2 win over Alaska Anchorage at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Iiro Hakkarainen also scored for the Broncos and goaltender Cameron Rowe notched 12 saves.

For the Seawolves, Matt Johnson and Adam Parsons scored and goalies Tyler Krivtsov and Greg Orosz combined to make 36 saves.

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

At Wrigley Field in Chicago as part of the Friendly Confines event, Michigan State led Wisconsin 1-0 after 20 minutes on a goal by Vladislav Lukashevich.

Rising shot from the right point for Vlad Lukashevich's first career goal gives the Spartans a 1-0 first-period lead. pic.twitter.com/xkALgznH8t — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 5, 2025

Coachella Valley Cactus Cup

In the third-place game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., Michigan Tech knocked off Holy Cross 4-3 in overtime as Logan Morrell scored the winner 33 seconds into extra time.

The championship game between No. 10 UMass Lowell and Omaha was scoreless after 20 minutes.

Desert Hockey Classic

In the third-place game, UMass goalie Jackson Irving stopped all 22 shots fired his way as the Minutemen beat Robert Morris 8-0 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Aydar Suniev posted two goals and two assists for UMass.

Here's a look at Suniev's team-leading 11th of the season (and Jackson Irving gets an assist for his first career point 🔥#NewMass X #Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/qOKTVdO6Vp — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) January 4, 2025

Tournament host Arizona State led No. 16 Cornell 3-0 late in the second period in the title game as the 19th-ranked Sun Devils scored twice in the first period and once in the second period.