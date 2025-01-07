Michigan freshman, Colorado prospect Humphreys leaves Wolverines after one assist in 10 games, signs deal with OHL’s Rangers

The OHL’s Kitchener Rangers announced Tuesday the signing of forward Christian Humphreys to an OHL scholarship and development agreement.

Humphreys had played the first half of the 2024-25 season at Michigan, registering one assist in 10 games with the Wolverines.

“We are excited to add Christian to our team,” said Kitchener GM Mike McKenzie in a statement. “He is a very skilled and offensive player that should thrive in the OHL. We look forward to welcoming him to Kitchener and seeing him on the ice at The Aud.”

Humphreys was an 11th round draft selection (212th overall) by the Rangers in the 2022 OHL draft and was also selected in the 7th round (215th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.