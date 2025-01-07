Boston College, Lake Superior State, Western Michigan, Wisconsin to make up field for 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

The Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off returns to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with Wisconsin, Boston College, Western Michigan, and Lake Superior State comprising the fifth annual event Dec. 28-29, 2025.

The semifinal play will take place on Sunday, Dec. 28 with the championship game and third-place game on Monday, Dec. 29.

Matchups and times will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be on sale at a later date as well.

Wisconsin won the inaugural event in 2021, advanced to the title game of the 2022 tournament, and won again in 2023 and 2024.

Lake Superior State returns for its second Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off after competing in the 2022 event.

In the 2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, Wisconsin edged out UConn, winning 4-3 to capture after shutting out Ferris State 8-0 in the semifinal matchup.