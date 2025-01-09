‘Huge addition’ Coleman returns to Babson bench as assistant coach for Beavers men’s hockey team

Babson has announced the hiring of Jon Coleman as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Coleman returns to Babson for his second stint as an assistant coach after working with the Beavers from 2015 to 2018. During his three previous seasons, Babson won more than 66 percent of its games (49-24-9) and reached the 2016 NEHC final. Additionally, Coleman helped develop 11 players that earned all-conference honors over his three seasons on staff.

“We are excited to have Jon rejoin our program,” said Babson coach Jamie Rice in a statement. “He is a great coach who will provide an immediate and positive impact to this year’s team. Jon is an elite tactical and developmental coach, and his prior experience as a member of Babson hockey will ensure his transition is smooth arriving mid-year. This is a huge addition for our current team and players as we prepare for the second half of our season. It is a great day for our program.”

In addition to his time at Babson, Coleman spent four seasons as an assistant coach at nearby Bentley from 2018 to 2022. The Falcons, who won 17 games in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, reached the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs three times during his tenure.

A four-year standout and two-time All-American selection at Boston University from 1993 to 1997, Coleman tallied 114 points in 118 games. The Terriers won 121 games, made four consecutive Frozen Four appearances, and captured the program’s fourth national title in 1995.

Coleman, who was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 48th pick of the 1993 NHL Draft, completed a 13-year professional career in 2010. He played five seasons in the AHL between 1997 and 2004 and spent eight seasons playing in Europe.

Additionally, Coleman’s father Dave served as the head men’s hockey coach at Babson from 1966 to 1968.