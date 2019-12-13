Princeton elevates assistant Dexter to associate head coach role

Princeton announced Thursday that Brad Dexter has been promoted to the role of associate head coach with the Tigers men’s team.

“Brad is extremely deserving of this new role within our program,” said Princeton head coach Ron Fogarty in a statement. “He has been an instrumental piece in the growth and development of our student-athletes on the ice and off, and his work helped set our standard with our 2018 ECAC championship.

“He is a talented coach and tireless recruiter and Princeton is fortunate to have him as part of its men’s ice hockey program.”

Dexter joined the Tigers ahead of the 2014-15 season.