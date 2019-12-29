Knight stops 25 as U.S. downs Russia in third game at World Junior Championship

Arthur Kaliyev (OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs) scored twice and Spencer Knight (Boston College) made 25 saves in goal as the U.S. National Junior Team secured a 3-1 win over Russia in its third preliminary game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship Sunday night at Ostravar Arena in the Czech Republic.

With the win, Team USA improved to 2-0-0-1 and now sits atop Group B standings.

“Our guys did what they need to do — we had some big shot blocks and few key saves,” said Team USA coach Scott Sandelin (Minnesota Duluth). “Our guys competed hard and really sacrificed, and that’s what we need to do.”

Knight was selected U.S. player of the game, and Trevor Zegras (Boston University) chipped in a pair of assists.

The scoreless tie was broken in the second period when the U.S. scored back-to-back goals just six seconds apart, tying the World Junior record for the fastest two goals by the same team, as Kaliyev and Nick Robertson (OHL’s Peterborough Petes) scored.

The win gave Team USA its fifth straight win over Russia in World Junior play.

Russia outshot the U.S. 26-24 as Team USA went 1 for 6 on the power play and a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.

The U.S. will face the Czech Republic Monday at 7 p.m. local time/1 p.m. ET in Ostrava.