Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Dec. 27-29

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. Dec. 16 fared in games over the Dec. 27-29 weekend.

No. 1 North Dakota (14-1-2)

12/28/2019 – No. 1 North Dakota 3 at U.S. Under-18 Team 1 (exhibition)

No. 2 Minnesota State (16-3-1)

12/28/2019 – St. Cloud State 7 vs No. 2 Minnesota State 2, Mariucci

Classic (Minneapolis, Minn.)

12/29/2019 – RV Bemidji State 0 vs No. 2 Minnesota State 2,

Mariucci Classic third place (Minneapolis, Minn.)

No. 3 Cornell (10-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 Clarkson (12-3-2)

Did not play.

No. 5 Boston College (11-4-0)

Did not play.

No. 6 Denver (11-4-3)

Did not play.

No. 6 Ohio State (12-4-2)

12/27/2019 – Colgate 2 at No. 6 Ohio State 3

12/28/2019 – Colgate 0 at No. 6 Ohio State 3

No. 8 Penn State (13-6-0)

Did not play.

No. 9 Massachusetts (13-4-1)

12/29/2019 – No. 9 Massachusetts 5 at Rensselaer 3

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth (10-6-1)

12/29/2019 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4 at Merrimack 1

No. 11 Bowling Green (12-6-1)

Did not play.

No. 12 Northeastern (11-5-2)

Did not play.

No. 13 Providence (10-5-4)

12/28/2019 – No. 13 Providence 2 vs Lake Superior State 1 (OT),

Catamount Cup (Burlington, Vt.)

12/29/2019 Union 1 vs No. 13 Providence 1 (OT), Catamount Cup

(Burlington, Vt.)

No. 14 UMass Lowell (10-4-4)

12/29/2019 – CCHL All Stars 1 at No. 14 UMass Lowell 3 (exhibition)

No. 15 Notre Dame (9-7-2)

Did not play.

No. 16 Arizona State (10-7-3)

12/21/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 5 at Omaha 4

12/22/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 at Omaha 8

12/28/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 1 vs No. 17 Harvard 4,

FivePoint Arena (Irvine, Calif.)

12/29/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 vs No. 17 Harvard 4 (OT),

FivePoint Arena (Irvine, Calif.)

No. 17 Harvard (7-4-1)

12/28/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 1 vs No. 17 Harvard 4,

FivePoint Arena (Irvine, Calif.)

12/29/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 vs No. 17 Harvard 4 (OT),

FivePoint Arena (Irvine, Calif.)

No. 18 Michigan State (9-8-1)

Did not play.

No. 19 Western Michigan (7-7-2)

Did not play.

No. 20 Sacred Heart (12-7-1)

12/28/2019 – Bentley 0 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 4

12/29/2019 – Bentley 3 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 2

RV = Received Votes