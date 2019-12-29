Boston University adds NAHL forward Skoog, AJHL goalie Abel for second half of 2019-20 campaign

Boston University has added forward Wilmer Skoog and goaltender Ashton Abel for the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Both players made their debut in today’s exhibition game against Concordia (QC).

Skoog, a native of Sweden, posted 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 88 games with the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears and Minot Minotauros over the past season and a half.

A Grand Prairie, Alberta, native, Abel has been dominant this season for the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers, posting a 20-5-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 26 games. He was undefeated in his first 17 starts (16-0-1) and had three shutouts during the stretch. Abel joined Okotoks after two seasons with the AJHL’s Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL, where he played 72 games.