Women’s D-III picks Jan. 3: East/West Showcase highlights action

Friday, Jan. 3

St. Norbert at No. 10 Hamline

St. Norbert won’t be an easy win, but this seems like a good weekend for Hamline to build momentum for the second half. Hamline 4-2

Saturday, Jan. 4

Hamilton at Endicott

The Gulls have been flirting with moving into the rankings, and it will likely happen sometime during the second half. Hamilton is a .500 team, and will play tough, but I like Endicott in this one. Endicott 4-1

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 1 Plattsburgh at No. 3 Norwich

The first game of the East/West showcase should be an electrifying contest. I think the Cardinals will eek this one out in a close game. Plattsburgh 3-2

No. 6 Adrian vs. No. 8 Elmira

Neither of these teams was the most consistent in the first half, given their expectations. I have a feeling Adrian will get off on the front foot. Adrian 3-2