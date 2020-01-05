North Dakota’s Bernard-Docker wins gold with Canada at 2020 World Junior Championship

North Dakota sophomore defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker won a gold medal with Canada on Sunday at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Canada defeated Russia 4-3 in the tournament’s gold medal game.

Bernard-Docker logged the most ice time of any Canadian skater in the tournament, averaging nearly 19 minutes per game. He scored a goal in the quarterfinal win over Slovakia.

He becomes UND’s 23rd medalist at the World Junior Championship and the 13th to win gold – the first since Rocco Grimaldi with the United States in 2013.

Bernard-Docker, from Canmore, Alta., will rejoin the Fighting Hawks in the coming days and will be available to return to action when UND reopens NCHC play this weekend, hosting Omaha on Friday and Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.