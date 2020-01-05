Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Jan. 3-5

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 30 fared in games over the Jan. 3-5 weekend.

No. 1 North Dakota (16-1-2)

01/03/2020 – Alabama Huntsville 2 at No. 1 North Dakota 5

01/04/2020 – Alabama Huntsville 2 at No. 1 North Dakota 5

No. 2 Cornell (11-1-1)

01/03/2020 – No. 2 Cornell 5 vs No. 6 Ohio State 2 (Fortress Invitational, Las Vegas)

01/04/2020 – No. 2 Cornell 2 vs No. 14 Providence 2 (OT) (Fortress

Invitational championship, Las Vegas) – PC wins shootout, 1-0

No. 3 Minnesota State (18-3-1)

01/03/2020 – RV Alaska 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 4

01/04/2020 – RV Alaska 1 at No. 3 Minnesota State 3

No. 4 Clarkson (13-4-2)

01/03/2020 – Rensselaer 3 at No. 4 Clarkson 1

01/04/2020 – Union 0 at No. 4 Clarkson 2

No. 5 Boston College (12-4-0)

01/04/2020 – Vermont 3 at No. 5 Boston College 8

No. 6 Ohio State (13-5-2)

01/03/2020 – No. 2 Cornell 5 vs No. 6 Ohio State 2 (Fortress Invitational, Las Vegas)

01/04/2020 – No. 20 Army 1 vs No. 6 Ohio State 2 (OT) (Fortress Invitational third-place game, Las Vegas)

No. 7 Denver (13-4-3)

01/03/2020 – No. 9 Massachusetts 2 at No. 7 Denver 4

01/04/2020 – No. 9 Massachusetts 3 at No. 7 Denver 4

No. 8 Penn State (15-6-0)

01/03/2020 – Niagara 2 at No. 8 Penn State 3

01/04/2020 – Niagara 0 at No. 8 Penn State 2

No. 9 Massachusetts (13-6-1)

01/03/2020 – No. 9 Massachusetts 2 at No. 7 Denver 4

01/04/2020 – No. 9 Massachusetts 3 at No. 7 Denver 4

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth (11-6-1)

12/30/2019 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 5 at Merrimack 1

No. 11 Bowling Green (12-9-1)

12/30/2019 – Miami 4 at No. 11 Bowling Green 2

01/03/2020 – RV Northern Michigan 5 at No. 11 Bowling Green 2

01/04/2020 – RV Northern Michigan 4 at No. 11 Bowling Green 3 (OT)

No. 12 Northeastern (12-5-2)

01/03/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 5 at Connecticut 2

No. 13 UMass Lowell (11-4-4)

01/04/2020 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 3 at Merrimack 1

No. 14 Providence (11-5-5)

01/03/2020 – No. 20 Army 1 vs No. 14 Providence 3 (Fortress Invitational, Las Vegas)

01/04/2020 No. 2 Cornell 2 vs No. 14 Providence 2 (OT) (Fortress

Invitational championship, Las Vegas) – PC wins shootout, 1-0

No. 15 Notre Dame (10-7-3)

01/03/2020 – No. 19 Western Michigan 1 at No. 15 Notre Dame 1 (OT)

01/05/2020 – No. 15 Notre Dame 4 at No. 19 Western Michigan 1

No. 16 Harvard (7-5-2)

01/03/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 1 at RV Quinnipiac 6

01/04/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 3 at Princeton 3 (OT)

No. 17 Arizona State (11-8-3)

01/04/2020 – RV Michigan Tech 3 at No. 17 Arizona State 4

01/05/2020 – RV Michigan Tech 3 at No. 17 Arizona State 2

No. 18 Michigan State (10-9-1)

12/30/2019 – No. 18 Michigan State 2 vs RV Michigan Tech 4 (Great Lakes Invitational, Detroit)

12/31/2019 – Ferris State 2 vs No. 18 Michigan State 5 (Great Lakes Invitational third-place game, Detroit)

No. 19 Western Michigan (7-8-3)

01/03/2020 – No. 19 Western Michigan 1 at No. 15 Notre Dame 1 (OT)

01/05/2020 – No. 15 Notre Dame 4 at No. 19 Western Michigan 1

No. 20 Army (13-7-1)

01/03/2020 – No. 20 Army 1 vs No. 14 Providence 3 (Fortress Invitational, Las Vegas)

01/04/2020 – No. 20 Army 1 vs No. 6 Ohio State 2 (OT) (Fortress Invitational third-place game, Las Vegas)

RV = Received Votes