Atlantic Hockey suspends Mercyhurst’s Acosta for cross-checking penalty against Robert Morris

Atlantic Hockey has suspended Mercyhurst freshman forward Khristian Acosta one game following the Lakers’ game on Jan. 14 against Robert Morris.

Acosta was whistled for a cross-checking major in the third period of the Lakers and both he and Robert Morris sophomore forward Grant Hebert were involved in the play.

Hebert was issued an interference major and a game disqualification. The disqualification penalty carries a one-game suspension already, so Hebert will miss tonight’s game against Mercyhurst.

However, after review, the league office determined that Acosta’s actions warranted additional discipline.

Both players will be eligible to return for their respective teams Jan. 18 when they conclude their season series against one another.