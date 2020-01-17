ECAC Hockey Picks: Jan. 17-18

There are less than two months left in the ECAC Hockey regular season. Where does the time go? Nate crushed it with his predictions last week and takes the lead. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nate

Last week: 10-1-2

Overall: 86-43-15

Mark

Last week: 7-4-2

Overall: 83-46-15

Friday, January 17

Rensselaer at Brown

Nate: The Bears have been in a free fall lately, while RPI is a solid 4-2 over the last month. Rensselaer 3-1

Mark: The Bears can only hope that blowing a three-goal lead and losing in overtime at home to Arizona State on Sunday was the low point of the season. Brown 3-2

Clarkson at Dartmouth

Nate: This should be a good matchup. The Golden Knights have a strong power play and while Dartmouth hasn’t allowed a power play goal the last two games, the penalty kill hasn’t been a strong point for the Big Green this season. Clarkson 4-3

Mark: The Big Green’s Adrian Clark blanked the Golden Knights, 1-0, last time these teams played. Dartmouth 3-2

St. Lawrence at Harvard

Nate: St. Lawrence hasn’t won since November, while Harvard is coming off a 7-0 thrashing of Yale on Saturday. Harvard 5-1

Mark: The first win of 2020 for the Larries will have to wait. Harvard 4-1

Union at Yale

Nate: It hasn’t been a banner season for either team, but the Bulldogs were able to shutout Union on the road the last time these schools played. Yale 2-1

Mark: After a brutal start, the Dutchmen are 4-4-2 in their last 10. Union 3-2

Northern Michigan at Cornell

Nate: The No.1 Big Red return to Lynah Rink for the first time in eight weeks. Both teams entire the weekend playing well, so this feels like a split. Friday: Cornell 3, Northern Michigan 2; Saturday: Northern Michigan 4, Cornell 3

Mark: Look for Big Red’s winning streak at Lynah Rink to continue. Friday: Cornell 4, Northern Michigan 1. Saturday: Cornell 2, Northern Michigan 0

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross

Nate: The Bobcats six-game winning streak ended Saturday, while Holy Cross is on a 3-0-1 stretch. Look for Quinnipiac to end the Crusaders’ streak and start one of their own. Quinnipiac 4-1

Mark: The Bobcats bounce back from a road loss to Cornell. Quinnipiac 5-2

Saturday, January 18

Union at Brown

Nate: Home team gets the advantage in a matchup of two struggling teams. Brown 2-1

Mark: In this meeting of offensively challenged teams, first team to score wins. Union 1-0

Clarkson at Harvard

Nate: Both these teams are among the best in the league, but Clarkson has only lost once since the middle of November. Clarkson 3-2

Mark: In the best matchup of the weekend in the ECAC, the Crimson deliver on home ice. Harvard 5-3

Rensselaer at Yale

Nate: Yale looked to getting back on track before the holiday break, but the Bulldogs are 1-2 in the second half thus far while RPI has been playing well lately. Rensselaer 4-2

Mark: The Bulldogs have won five straight against the Engineers. They’ll make it six. Yale 2-1

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth

Nate: St. Lawrence has struggled to score this season, while Dartmouth has shown the ability to score in bunches. Dartmouth 4-1

Mark: Make it three in a row at home for the Big Green. Dartmouth 4-1