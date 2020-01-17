Picking the WCHA: Jan. 17-18

Well, there were few surprises last week, as evidenced by how both Jack and I did picking games. This weekend should be very interesting considering the fact that two of square off, and our two respective teams face each other for the first time as Michigan Tech travels to face Bemidji State for the first time since last year’s memorable Hockey Day in Minnesota weekend.

On the picks front, I have been chipping away at Jack’s record for some time, but this weekend things could change quickly as we do not agree on much, but we do agree on how the teams we cover will fare against each other, which I find fascinating.

Daver last week: 8-0-2

Jack last week: 7-1-2

Daver this season: 71-32-10

Jack this season: 82-46-13

No. 3 Minnesota State at No. 15 Bowling Green

The Mavericks are fresh off a sweep of Ferris State and are looking to bounce back from a tough holiday stretch that did start as planned. The Mavericks are already garnering attention in postseason awards as both Marc Michaelis and Dryden McKay are on the initial Hobey Baker voting list.

The Falcons took advantage of a Michigan Tech team that suffered through illness and injury last weekend and found themselves in a tie for fourth in the WCHA when all was said and done. They are one of only two teams to defeat the Mavericks in WCHA play this season.

Daver: MSU wins Friday 3-2, BGSU wins Saturday 2-1

Jack: MSU sweeps, 4-3 and 5-3

Alaska at Ferris State

The Nanooks took four of a possible six points at home from the Lake Superior State Lakers last weekend. They continue to score by committee with all three goals they scored coming from three different players.

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of games to the Mavericks, scoring only one goal over the course of the weekend. Cameron Clarke scored that goal on a power play in the second period Saturday.

Daver: Alaska sweeps, 4-1 and 3-2

Jack: Alaska wins Friday 4-2, Ferris wins Saturday 3-2

No. 19 Michigan Tech at Bemidji State

Somehow the Beavers are second in the WCHA standings yet sit outside looking on the national stage. They earned a sweep of Alabama Huntsville last weekend with Elias Rosen scoring twice in Thursday’s 3-1 win. Friday, the Beavers got four goals from four different players in the win.

The Huskies are chomping at the bit to get back to playing their game after battling their way through illness and injury against the Falcons only to come up short in their comeback attempt Friday night, 3-2, and then tie Saturday with the Falcons snatching up the overtime point by scoring on their only shot in either extra session.

Daver: MTU wins Friday 3-2, BSU wins Saturday 2-1

Jack: MTU wins Friday 3-1, BSU wins Saturday 4-1

Alabama Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage

The Chargers have just one win in WCHA play this season, but this weekend they have a chance to build on that total away from home. They nearly got their second win last Friday when they held a 3-2 lead 8:59 into the third against the Beavers. Unfortunately for the hosts, the Beavers struck twice in the game’s final 10 minutes to snatch away the win.

The Seawolves come into the weekend fresh off a sweep at the hands of the Northern Michigan Wildcats. In Saturday’s 6-3 loss, they bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to even things at 2-2, but could not take the lead before the Wildcats punched in four straight to put the game out of reach. Luc Brown did have a good night for the Seawolves with two assists in the contest.

Daver: UAA wins Friday 2-1, UAH wins Saturday 1-0

Jack: UAA sweeps, 3-2 and 4-2

No. 17 Northern Michigan at No. 1 Cornell

The Wildcats come into the weekend brimming with confidence after defeating the Seawolves twice last weekend and jumping into third place in the WCHA standings with 33 points. Griffin Loughran remains tied for the national lead in goals with 17 after scoring Friday against the Seawolves.

The Big Red are 2-0-2 in their last four games following their only loss of the season to Dartmouth back on Dec. 7. They have quietly dispatched with nearly every ranked opponent they have faced this season, going 4-0-1 against teams in the Top 20 in the USCHO rankings. They score by committee with eight players in double digits in points through last weekend.

Daver: Cornell sweeps, 4-2, 2-1

Jack: NMU wins Friday 3-2, Cornell wins Saturday 4-3