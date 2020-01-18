GOTW: No. 4 Denver’s late rally helps overcome two-goal deficit, earn 3-on-3 OT victory over Omaha

Bobby Brink’s goal with 13.8 seconds remaining in regulation forced overtime before Michael Davies tallied in 3-on-3 overtime as No. 4 Denver took four-of-six NCHC road points from Omaha on the weekend.

The game will officially be recorded as a tie for NCAA purposes, one night after the teams skated to a 1-1 tie by Denver, where the extra point was won by the Pioneers in a sudden-death shootout at the completion of the overtime periods.

Denver never led on the evening as Taylor Ward gave Omaha the lead at 18:45 of the first and teammate Tristan Keck doubled that lead 51 seconds later.

Cole Guttman scored early in the second to cut the lead to one, which is how the game stood until the Pioneers pulled their netminder for the extra attacker and Brink worked his magic.

The four points on the weekend combined with Minnesota Duluth being swept at the hand of St. Cloud State propels the Pioneers into a tie for second place with the Bulldogs. Both teams still trail first-place, North Dakota, a winner on Saturday over Miami, by eight points.

Connecticut 3, No. 12 Northeastern 2 (OT)

Benjamin Freeman’s power play goal on a rebound of Ruslan Iskhakov’s shot with 1:49 left in overtime was the game-winner as UConn upset No. 12 Northeastern on road.

UConn OT GOAL!!!!!!!! Freeman bangs home the rebound and sends the #IceBus home with 2 #HEA points!!!! pic.twitter.com/sLVcOnomsY — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 18, 2020

After Grant Josefek scored twice in the second period to give Northeastern a 2-1 lead, Vladislav Firstov’s second goal of the game with 3:02 left in the middle frame drew UConn even heading to the third.

Both goaltenders were excellent in the game as Tomas Vomacka made 35 saves to earn the win while Craig Pantano stopped 41 shots in defeat.

St. Cloud State 2, No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 0

David Hrenak stopped all 27 shots he faced and Nick Poehling’s goal with 1:35 remaining broke a scoreless deadlock as St. Cloud State upset the eight-ranked Bulldogs, 2-0, to complete the weekend series sweep.

The two victories move St. Cloys State from the cellar to knocking on the door for a home-ice playoff berth in the tightening NCHC standings.

No. 3 Minnesota State 3, No. 15 Bowling Green 2 (OT)

Nathan Smith scored at 2:41 of overtime as Minnesota State rallied from two goals down to earn a 3-2 victory over Bowling Green.

Smith in OT. pic.twitter.com/k5iNy4iKCy — Minnesota State Hockey (@MavHockey) January 19, 2020

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, Parker Tuomie’s goal at 4:50 of the final frame cut the lead to one. Josh French then evened the game with 2:36 remaining.

Connor Ford’s first period goal and Cameron Wright’s tally in the second spotted the hosts the two-goal cushion.

No. 5 Boston College 4, Boston University 3

In the 280th meeting of two of college hockey’s biggest rivals, Julius Mattila’s goal with 5:40 remaining broke a 3-3 deadlock as No. 5 Boston College bested its Commonwealth Avenue foe Boston University, 4-3.

Three times BC skated to a one-goal lead only to have the Terriers respond before Mattila’s winner. Patrick Curry for Boston University and Logan Hutsko for Boston College each recorded two goals in the game.