FRIDAY ROUNDUP: On night of ties and upsets, No. 5 Boston College, Michigan, St. Cloud prevail

On a night where the nation’s top two teams – Cornell and North Dakota – tied atop the USCHO.com poll, each skated to ties (North Dakota won the sudden death shootout versus Miami), there were a number of upsets of top teams and a rally by Boston College.

It’s all below in Friday’s roundup:

Michigan 6, No. 6 Penn State 0

In possibly the most unlikely of upsets, a red hot Michigan squad coming off a sweep of Notre Dame carried its mojo forward an blanked highly-talented No. 6 Penn State, 6-0.

Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann was the hero, stopping all 31 shots he saw, though the Wolverines attack was quiet potent. Mann also earned an assist in the game.

Strauss Mann with the 🍏 on Johnny Beecher’s 2nd 🚨#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/u0jICydkui — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 18, 2020

Michigan plastered the Penn State net with 47 shots, as both Jake Slater and Johnny Beacher recorded two-goal games.

No. 5 Boston College 3, No. 13 UMass Lowell 2

Despite falling behind, 2-0, in the first 71 seconds of the game, No. 5 Boston College held its composure and rallied for a 3-2 road victory at No. 13 UMass Lowell.

The turning point in the game was a shorthanded goal by Marc McLaughlin, who buried the rebound of a breakaway by Ron Greco when the Eagles trailed, 2-0.

After another successful penalty kill, Alex Newhook sniped a shot glove side to even the game before Logan Hutsko’s individual effort in the third provided the game-winning goal for the Eagles.

Someone get @justinbieber on the phone! Logan Hutsko makes it a 3-2 @BCHockey lead in the third! pic.twitter.com/HybyUfahwD — Hockey East (@hockey_east) January 18, 2020

Spencer Knight was solid in net for BC making 30 saves.

New Hampshire 4, No. 11 Providence 3

Despite Providence rallying from an early 3-0 deficit, Angus Crookshank’s goal with 3:45 remaining was the difference maker as UNH upset the 11th-ranked Friars, 4-3.

The Wildcats defeat No. 11 Providence, 4-3, and have now won 4 straight games! Angus Crookshank with the game-winner! We host Providence on Saturday at the Whitt presented by @ABMFacilityServ at 7 pm. #BeTheRoar Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/yLXpnmXUpt pic.twitter.com/S97AaBCQYF — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) January 18, 2020

Kohei Sato, Crookshank and Max Gildon spotted the visitors a 3-0 lead early in the game. But not surprisingly, the host Friars rallied on goals by two goals by Vimal Sukumaran sandwiched around a Parker Ford tally.

Crookshank’s 12th of the season, though, was the difference maker giving the Wildcats the chance to sweep the home-and-home series on Saturday.

St. Cloud State 2, #8 Minnesota Duluth 1

In a renewal of an old WCHA/somewhat-new NCHC rivalry, St. Cloud State upset eight-ranked Minnesota Duluth, 2-1.

Chase Brand’s second-period goal was the difference maker as David Hrenak stopped 32 shots to earn the victory.

It is the fifth straight loss for the Bulldogs in St. Cloud.