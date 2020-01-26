Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Jan. 24-26

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 20 fared in games over the Jan. 24-26 weekend.

No. 1 Cornell (14-1-4)

01/24/2020 – No. 20 Dartmouth 2 at No. 1 Cornell 3

01/25/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 1 at No. 1 Cornell 1 (OT)

No. 2 North Dakota (19-3-3)

01/24/2020 – No. 2 North Dakota 4 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 7

01/25/2020 – No. 2 North Dakota 3 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 3 Minnesota State (23-4-1)

01/24/2020 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 3 Minnesota State 3

01/25/2020 – RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 3 Minnesota State 2

No. 4 Boston College (15-7-0)

01/24/2020 – Maine 4 at No. 4 Boston College 3 (OT)

01/25/2020 – Maine 3 at No. 4 Boston College 2 (OT)

No. 5 Denver (17-4-5)

01/24/2020 – No. 5 Denver 3 at Miami 2

01/25/2020 – No. 5 Denver 5 at Miami 2

No. 6 Ohio State (15-8-3)

01/24/2020 – No. 6 Ohio State 3 at Minnesota 6

01/25/2020 – No. 6 Ohio State 1 at Minnesota 4

No. 7 Massachusetts (16-8-2)

01/24/2020 – RV New Hampshire 1 at No. 7 Massachusetts 0

01/25/2020 – No. 7 Massachusetts 1 at RV New Hampshire 1 (OT)

No. 8 Clarkson (17-6-2)

01/24/2020 – No. 13 Arizona State 1 at No. 8 Clarkson 2 (OT)

01/25/2020 – No. 13 Arizona State 3 at No. 8 Clarkson 2 (OT)

No. 9 Penn State (17-8-1)

01/24/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 2 at No. 19 Michigan State 4

01/25/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 2 at No. 19 Michigan State 1 (OT)

No. 10 Providence (14-6-5)

Did not play.

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth (13-9-2)

01/24/2020 – No. 2 North Dakota 4 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 7

01/25/2020 – No. 2 North Dakota 3 at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 12 UMass Lowell (13-7-5)

01/24/2020 – No. 12 UMass Lowell 0 at Boston University 5

01/25/2020 – Boston University 2 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 2 (OT)

No. 13 Arizona State (16-9-3)

01/24/2020 – No. 13 Arizona State 1 at No. 8 Clarkson 2 (OT)

01/25/2020 – No. 13 Arizona State 3 at No. 8 Clarkson 2 (OT)

No. 14 Northeastern (13-7-2)

Did not play.

No. 15 Northern Michigan (14-8-4)

01/24/2020 – No. 15 Northern Michigan 4 at Alaska 4 (OT)

01/25/2020 – No. 15 Northern Michigan 4 at Alaska 2

No. 16 Harvard (9-6-4)

01/24/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 3 at Colgate 3 (OT)

01/25/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 1 at No. 1 Cornell 1 (OT)

No. 17 Quinnipiac (14-9-1)

01/25/2020 – No. 17 Quinnipiac 3 vs Connecticut 2 (Connecticut Ice Festival, Bridgeport, Conn.)

01/26/2020 – No. 17 Quinnipiac 1 vs RV Sacred Heart 4 (Connecticut Ice Festival championship, Bridgeport, Conn.)

No. 18 Bowling Green (13-11-2)

Did not play.

No. 19 Michigan State (13-12-1)

01/24/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 2 at No. 19 Michigan State 4

01/25/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 2 at No. 19 Michigan State 1 (OT)

No. 20 Dartmouth (10-6-4)

01/24/2020 – No. 20 Dartmouth 2 at No. 1 Cornell 3

01/25/2020 – No. 20 Dartmouth 3 at Colgate 3 (OT)

RV = Received Votes