NCHC issues two-game suspension to Western Michigan’s Washe for abuse of officials incidents

The NCHC on Tuesday announced a two-game suspension for Western Michigan junior forward Paul Washe.

The suspension stems from on-ice incidents with two different officials during the Broncos’ game against St. Cloud State on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Washe was suspended after a review of an incident at 10:48 of the second period Saturday at Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was assessed a slashing minor and game misconduct at that time.

Through the conference’s supplemental discipline review process, it was found that Washe’s actions violated Rule 40.1 (abuse of officials) and Rule 41 (physical abuse of officials) of the NCAA rules and interpretations.

In addition, the actions were found in violation to the NCHC student-athlete code of conduct.

Washe will be required to serve the two-game suspension during Western Michigan’s upcoming series Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 against Omaha at Baxter Arena, in Omaha, Neb.

He is eligible to return for the Broncos against RPI on Friday, Feb. 7.