D-III East Hockey Game Picks: February 6, 2020

It is always great when the matchups include battles for top seeding, playoff position or playoff eligibility. This week we have an abundance of all those things which should showcase some terrific hockey. On the not so terrific front, I finished the week with a sub-par record of 4-3-2 (.555) which by no means is good enough to be playoff eligible. My record now stands at 63-34-9 (.637) so time to regroup on some better picks this week in some big games. Results are important everywhere including my prognostications.

Here are this week’s picks that highlight some great conference matchups:

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Massachusetts-Dartmouth @ Framingham State

The Corsairs are coming off a big weekend in conference play so look out for the trap game against a Rams team that could bite them if they start out slow. Things are tight for a couple of periods until the Corsair offense kicks things into high gear late – Massachusetts-Dartmouth, 6-3

Friday, February 7, 2020

No. 3 Geneseo @ Oswego

There are still more games in league play but this one is critical for both teams driving towards the No. 1 seed in the SUNYAC playoff picture. The Lakers were a mess on the penalty kill at Geneseo and have cleaned up a lot in their game recently but not quite enough to earn the “W” – Geneseo, 3-2

No. 4 Utica @ No. 15 Elmira

Another great matchup among top UCHC contenders. Both teams have demonstrated some serious offensive firepower but will need some great goaltending and special teams to earn a win in this game. Home team has the better power play and eke out a big win – Elmira, 5-4

Salve Regina @ Endicott

The Gulls are playing some very good hockey and while the Seahawks got back to their winning ways last weekend, they are in for a battle in Beverly. Conor O’Brien has been lights out between the pipes for Endicott and grabs another big win here – Endicott, 4-3

St. Michael’s @ Southern New Hampshire

The Purple Knights got a big momentum boost with two come from behind wins at home against St. Anselm last weekend. How do you top that? How about a third 5-4 comeback win in a row against a stout Penmen squad – St. Michael’s, 5-4

Saturday, February 8, 2020

King’s @ Bryn Athyn

The Lions have been a better road team overall this season but need a win over King’s to ensure at least a .500 record going into their final two regular season games at Canton. King’s won’t be easy but an empty-net goal makes things a little more comfortable for the final score – Bryn Athyn, 4-2

New England College @ No. 5 Hobart

Sitting in third and fourth place respectively, both teams want home ice in the playoffs and more importantly want to get on a positive roll coming down the stretch. The Statesmen would love to take the two points and move up a spot against the Pilgrims – Hobart, 4-3

Middlebury @ Wesleyan

The middle of the NESCAC pack is very congested and both teams would love to grab two points and move up in the standings. Tim Sestak and Walker Harris are the difference for the home team in this one – Wesleyan, 4-3

Williams @ No. 9 Trinity

The Bantams still have time to catch the Ephs for the top spot but need to get back on a win streak to make it happen. The Ephs have a very good brand of hockey right now and are very comfortable eking out a low-scoring game – Williams, 3-2

It’s a sprint in February to the end of the regular season. Better bring the “A” game if you want to be playing beyond the regular season – “Drop the Puck!”